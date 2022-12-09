James Middleton's garden of dreams set for controversial change - best photos

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton resides in the countryside with his wife Alizée Thevenet and their idyllic property boasts a jaw-dropping garden.

The 35-year-old has come up against issues recently, as reported by the Daily Mail, after plans to demolish his garage and conservatory and replace it with an extension were met with eco concerns due to bats living in his farmhouse garage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton frolics around in sprawling garden

See the best photos James has shared of his private garden where his beloved seven pet dogs, Isla, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala roam free…

In a candid video shared to James' Instagram account, his immaculate grounds were revealed. The grass is perfectly cut with Wimbledon-worthy lines and the start of the clip reveals they have laid gravel outside of the door area.

James' dogs have plenty of space to run free

Before puppy Isla was added to the family, James shared a snap of his sweet dogs with two tiny lambs and the wholesome photo also gave a look at his pristine garden. The animals gathered around a tree, and a hedge could be seen to the left-hand side of the frame. The field they are in is separated by a large wooden gate.

The couple have a multi-levelled garden

The Princess' brother shared a romantic post of his wife Alizée, penning: "My golden girls," as she was pictured along with two dogs. Alizée is seen leaning against a stone wall and the higher ground features a sprawling lawn.

FAMILY MEMORIES: James Middleton's rare comment on sweet childhood experience

James shared a funny video appearing to have a tennis match with one of his dogs, and he inadvertently revealed his garden furniture which is rustic and wooden.

James has rustic wooden furniture outside

James used to live in London, but then ditched city life for the countryside. The couple's pet dogs were the driving force behind their move. Ahead of their relocation from the city, James wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our dogs."

LOOK: James Middleton's touching tribute to the late Queen

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.