Charles Spencer reveals incredible family discovery at Althorp The Earl has a keen interest in history

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Charles Spencer revealed an incredible new discovery at his family estate, Althorp – and it even has a royal connection. Opening up about his latest find on social media, the Earl shared a close-up photo of an ornate buckle, writing:

"A 19th-century equestrian buckle found by Althorp's Conservation team this week - lying submerged, on the path from Althorp House to where the local railway station once operated. It shows the Spencer griffin crest, under an Earl's coronet, with the royal motto surrounding it."

A 19th century equestrian buckle found by Althorp’s Conservation team this week - lying submerged, on the path from Althorp House to where the local railway station once operated. It shows the Spencer griffin crest, under an Earl’s coronet, with the royal motto surrounding it. pic.twitter.com/wdrixaqI3h — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) December 10, 2022

Charles shared a photo of his latest discovery on Twitter

Delighting fans with his discovery, one replied: "That must have been an exciting moment when they found it!"

"Thank you. I recently watched the archaeological documentary on your estate and appreciate updates," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Fantastic find let's hope there's more."

A Grade I listed property hailing from the 16th century, it's hardly surprising that Althorp – which also happens to be the childhood home of Princess Diana – is home to so many historical finds.

The Earl's latest Twitter update comes just one day after he broke his silence on social media, following the release of the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix. Making it clear that he's simply opted to go about his business as usual, Charles has refrained from commenting on the show, instead sharing a breathtaking video of the grounds at Althorp House, alongside the caption: "A winter's day so crisp, that this morning's frost remains intact."

A winter’s day so crisp, that this morning’s frost remains intact. pic.twitter.com/Usx6TGmPEd — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) December 9, 2022

The Earl recently shared a video of the beautiful grounds at Althorp

Sparking a reaction from his 100.6k followers, one replied: "Magical!"

"Wow beautiful," agreed another, while a third called the scenery "Glorious x".

Prior to this, Charles had last posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, just 20 minutes before the documentary had become available to watch on Netflix.

Sharing a photo of a family ornament adorned with a berry and pine cone Christmas wreath, he wrote: "Christmas at Althorp - my great-grandfather, Bobby Spencer, getting into the festive spirit."

