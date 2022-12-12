Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright delight fans with dream news they 'always wanted' – watch Fans adored the wintery scene

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright shared an exciting update on Sunday evening when their dreamy forever home in Essex was covered in a blanket of picture-perfect snow.

The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star posted an enchanting video on their home Instagram account @wrightyhome, and as the camera panned across the exterior of the property, it could be seen topped in snow with more flakes falling quickly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share magical moment

The couple accompanied the clip with the caption: "Wow!! Always wanted to see our home in the snow. It’s certainly snowed here."

Fans went wild for the scenic views, with many comparing their megamansion to the house in Home Alone. One fan wrote: "Like the Mcallisters in home alone, “ while another penned: "Home Alone vibes." A third added, "Like something out of a movie looks amazing #dreamhouse #homesweethome."

DID YOU KNOW?: Mark Wright left embarrassed after exposing bizarre nickname for wife Michelle Keegan

The couple moved into their dream home earlier this year

Fellow celebrities were in love with the house update too with Joe Wicks adding, "Looks spectacular" and former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes liking the post.

This update comes after Michelle and Mark received backlash following the unveiling of their jaw-dropping Christmas lights outside of their beautiful residence, but their loyal followers were quick to defend any naysayers.

This will mark the couple’s first Christmas together in their new property, and it’s going to be a special one as they are planning on hosting. Mark revealed all in a HELLO! interview, saying: "Yeah, we're having Christmas at mine this year I think, ours, mine and Michelle's. So yeah, we think so, we think so, it's not guaranteed. I'm debating it, we've got white carpets so I'm a bit scared about it. I could change my mind last minute."

Their Christmas lights caused a stir online

The couple have been sharing updates of their home build project since 2021, shortly after they acquired the Essex property and received planning permission from the local council for a dramatic overhaul.

WATCH NEXT : Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share 'nerve racking' moment at lavish Essex mansion

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.