Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright unveil incredible Christmas home makeover at £3.5million mansion The stars have a gorgeous new home

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are set to spend their first Christmas in their new mansion in Essex – and they're doing so in style!

Former reality TV show star Mark took to Instagram on Sunday to share their home's festive makeover and fans understandably went wild for the new look.

In the short video, which was soundtracked by Michael Bublé singing It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas, the couple's doors – decorated in a stunning gold bauble and green foliage design – opened onto a gleaming entrance hall with polished white floor playing host to a large statement tree covered in gold decorations.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright unveil incredible Christmas makeover

There was also a curved stairway topped with matching garlands for a classic and beautiful look. Mark captioned the clip: "And there we have it. Christmas 2022 has begun at @wrightyhome Smashed it again @elementshomegarden".

His mum Carol sweetly commented: "Unreal can’t wait to spend Xmas right there. X I hope your dinner is as good as the [Christmas tree emoji] and decorations".

The couple are looking forward to Christmas in their new home

The presenter's other followers also loved the look, with one commenting: "House and Christmas goals right there," and another adding: "That's a tree you see in films not real life! Lucky! X".

A third agreed: "Unreal wishing [you] both a lovely Christmas in your new home," emphasising their sentiment with two heart-eyes emojis.

The loved-up couple also share updates on their home account @wrightyhome, which boasts over 400,000 followers, and last weekend, they posted a picture of one of their dogs, Pip, settling in nicely.

Michelle and Mark have kept fans updated on their house's progress

"Already made herself at home," the caption read, showing the adorable pup snuggled up a faux sheepskin throw.

Michelle was away in Australia filming the upcoming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms earlier this year, but she's now back on UK soil, and it looks like she's arrived home just in time to see their gorgeous house come together.

