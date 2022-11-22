Mark Wright reveals Christmas plans at new home with Michelle Keegan Mark and Michelle have recently moved into their Essex home

Mark Wright headed to the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday, and he caught up with HELLO! about his newly built home, which he shares with wife, Michelle Keegan. After years of working on the Essex mega mansion, the couple recently moved in this September, and now it looks like they're set to host their first ever Christmas there!

Revealing his plans for Christmas Day, Mark said: "Yeah, we're having Christmas at mine this year I think, ours, mine and Michelle's. So yeah, we think so, we think so, it's not guaranteed. I'm debating it, we've got white carpets so I'm a bit scared about it. I could change my mind last minute."

WATCH: Mark Wright opens up about new home and plans for Christmas

Asked what it was like to have finally completed the renovations on his home, Mark replied: "Yeah, it's a massive weight off my shoulders. I loved every minute of it, but at the same time I said, I'll never do it again. Yeah."

The TV star also added that now the project is over, he does feel like he's settled in: "One hundred percent, it feels like home," he said, "I absolutely love it."

Since buying the house in 2019 and commencing building work in July 2020, both Mark and Michelle have been keeping fans up to date with their progress, and in 2021 they launched their @wrightyhome Instagram account together.

Mark and Michelle have been posting videos of their home renovations on Instagram

Boasting 462k followers, over the past eighteen months, fans have watched the pair tackle just about everything, as they tore down the original building and built a whole new home from scratch.

They recently gave fans a first glimpse of their gorgeous dining room

Mark and Michelle also shared a number of mood board images that had inspired the look of both the inside and outside of their home, revealing that they were particularly interested in creating a Georgian-style exterior, complete with cream and neutral interiors.

