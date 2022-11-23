Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share 'nerve racking' moment at lavish Essex mansion Their mansion is seriously impressive

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's luxurious bathroom complete with sauna and steam room is out of this world, and Mark has documented the 'nerve racking' moment their shower panel got painstakingly carried through their home to complete their spa-like sanctuary.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former TOWIE star shared photos and videos of the glass specialists carrying the giant glass panel with special sucking tools.

WATCH: Mark Wright documents 'nerve wracking' moment at luxury home

"Back when Stratton Interiors turned up with glass for the sauna, shower and steam room. One of the most nerve racking jobs to date."

Once the piece of glass was successfully upstairs and in place, Mark took another photo and added: "And we did it! Shower screen, sauna and steam. The glass for all, fitted perfectly."

The star shared a photo of the glass panel in place

The star also shared a new image of the couple's sauna, which looks like the perfect place to warm up this winter.

Their @WrightyHome Instagram account has amassed 462k followers since their renovation journey began, with the first post showing Mark himself ripping tiles off of the garage roof.

Fans have seen everything from the building of the property through to the finishing touches in their cosy cinema room and the sprawling views from their master bedroom.

The couple even have a sauna in their bathroom

While at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards Mark revealed to HELLO! that he and Michelle are planning on hosting Christmas at their new abode this year.

Mark said: "Yeah, we're having Christmas at mine this year I think, ours, mine and Michelle's. So yeah, we think so, we think so, it's not guaranteed. I'm debating it, we've got white carpets so I'm a bit scared about it. I could change my mind last minute."

We're sure summer parties will also take place at the Wright mansion too, considering the jaw-dropping outdoor pool and incredible garden the pair have decided upon. It looks like it could be an actual holiday villa!

