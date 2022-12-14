Amy Robach's new replacement on GMA3 causes a stir as fans say the same thing The star and T.J Holmes are currently on hiatus

Amy Robach is a much-loved TV star who is being sorely missed in her absence from GMA3, but that's not to say viewers aren't also intrigued by her current replacement.

While the mom-of-two has been forced to step back from the ABC show, her new stand-in has proved to be a hit - especially with her cheeky approach which can be seen in the video below.

On Tuesday's show, the stunning anchor chatted with DeMarco Morgan - who was standing in for T.J. Holmes - and their opening banter got the seal of approval from fans.

Amy's stand-in also took to Instagram to say how much she loved hosting the show and her social media followers couldn't have agreed more.

They commented on a photo of her with DeMarco and wrote: "You were great...fill in full time?" and, "You are AMAZING," with a third adding: "Fabulous. We love you two together."

Amy and T.J. are currently on hiatus from their gig on GMA3 while the network decides how to handle their relationship revelation.

The new female host joined DeMarco Morgan who was filling in for T.J. Holmes

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision in an editorial call last week, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages and that while Amy and T.J. were off air, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos would be keeping their seats warm.

They did so for the first week and now there are new anchors filling in for the duo.

Amy and T.J.'s return date hasn't yet been confirmed

It has not been revealed when the pair will be back - or how long the hiatus will last.

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

The pair have both been working together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

