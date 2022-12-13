Dylan Dreyer's beaming photo with handsome star sparks cheeky reaction from her husband The mom-of-three has been married to Brian Fichera for ten years

Dylan Dreyer's latest interaction with a dashing TV star left her husband with a case of the green-eyed monster.

The Today meterologist looked ecstatic in a snapshot alongside Outlander's Sam Heughan, and when she posted it in on Instagram, Brian was one of the first to comment.

The image showed Dylan and Sam sporting huge smiles for the camera and she captioned it: "Happy birthday @nmredding!! From me and @samheughan."

Despite it being a gift for a friend, Brian recognized the joy on his wife's face and wrote: "@todayshow should go back to doing zoom guest interviews."

Fans loved his cheeky comment and replied: "You are little jealous?" and, "he is foxy but NOTHING beats your sense of humor."

It is by far the first time Dylan and Brian have aired their cute interactions on social media.

Dylan looked overjoyed in the photo alongside Sam

They regularly delight their followers by sharing the reality of raising three young boys - which is something they adore.

During an interview with HELLO! Dylan opened up about family life, whether they'll have another child and the best bits about being a parent.

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle about adding to her brood, before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

Dylan and Brian share three children together

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

One look at Dylan's Instagram feed and you'd be convinced she was born to be a mom, but she admits, it wasn't always on the cards for her and Brian.

"We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said about her and her husband. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

