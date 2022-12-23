Royal family 'personally' decorate Sandringham for Christmas – exclusive details The royals will be spending the holiday in Norfolk

Over the last few months, all of the royal residences have been given a festive makeover, but Sandringham is expected to be the most "personally" decorated, Royal Collection Trust curator Kathryn Jones has revealed.

Kathryn sat down with Andrea Caamano, co-host of HELLO!'s new podcast A Right Royal Podcast, to reveal the secrets behind decking out the likes of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, Windsor Castle in Berkshire and Sandringham House in Norfolk.

When asked which royal residence is the most festive, she replied: "Well, I think Windsor, obviously we focus on, but we have got also decorations up in Holyrood, and then, of course, the royal family will have their personal decorations at Sandringham."

This is likely because King Charles is continuing his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of hosting the royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. The likes of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Forfar, and Zara and Mike Tindall will gather to attend a church service at St Mary's Magdalene on the Norfolk estate before a turkey lunch is served at Sandringham House.

The royals reportedly have personal decorations at Sandringham

Royal fans first caught a glimpse of 2022 royal Christmas decorations back in November when a huge tree was craned into the courtyard of Sandringham Estate. However, Kathryn admitted to Andrea that Royal Collection Trust curators began working on Christmas preparations as far back as July!

Listen to our very first episode above, dedicated to royals at Christmas. As well as catching up with Kathryn, we spoke retired PA photographer John Stillwell, who reveals exactly what went on when the monarch recorded her Christmas message, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's former chef Carolyn Robb, who spent 11 years with the family at Kensington Palace and witnessed many adorable family moments, and our very own royal editor, Emily Nash, who reveals what we can expect to happen in the next couple of days.

