Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Monaco home is paradise in latest family photo The royals have an amazing home

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have a stunning family home in Monaco and The Prince's Palace of Monaco looks like paradise in their latest family photo.

MORE: Prince Albert celebrates birthday with Princess Charlene following her return to family home

Charlene, Albert and their twins Gabriella and Jacques sat within the grounds of their grand residence next to flowers and an Easter basket for an official photograph released on Sunday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrate 10 years of being married

Charlene cuddled her seven-year-old daughter while Albert placed his hand on his son's shoulder. Behind the family their stunning grounds could be admired. As well as the beautifully manicured gardens and luscious trees, there is a five-star worthy outdoor pool with an ornate statue in it.

Charlene and her family in the palace gardens. Image: Eric Mathon/Princely Palace, Monaco

It was the first time Albert had been pictured since confirming his second COVID-19 diagnosis on Wednesday. The palace has since confirmed that the prince has tested negative.

Charlene returned to Monaco last month after being grounded in South Africa for six months due to an ear nose and throat infection that meant she was unable to fly.

READ: Why Princess Charlene cried on her wedding day to Prince Albert

MORE: Prince Albert sets record straight over Princess Charlene marriage rift rumours

While it's not often fans get to see the palace's stunning grounds, the courtyard was the location of choice for their engagement photoshoot.

The pair stood in front of a perfectly preened flowerbed and a tropical palm as they smiled for the cameras.

The couple got married within the palace

Their palace was built in 1191 and is a huge tourist attraction for the area, drawing in crowds to take photographs of the iconic exterior and the state rooms are also open to the public during the summer months.

The family often use the balcony area to stand and pose for photographs and the public, just as the British royals use the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Charlene and Albert's wedding also used the palace as a backdrop and their jaw-dropping wedding photos reveal a double marble staircase which, as if not beautiful enough already, was adorned with stunning green and white flowers. Red carpets were laid across the floor and the guests sat on red velour chairs.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.