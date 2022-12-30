Why King Charles may break long-standing Sandringham tradition set by late Queen King Charles has been celebrating the festive season with the royal family at Sandringham

King Charles III was joined at Sandringham by members of the royal family for the iconic Christmas Day church service and he remains at the estate for the rest of the festive period. The monarch, however, could be planning on departing the royal residence before his mother, the late Queen, usually would, and here's why…

The Queen's father King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House, and when Queen Elizabeth II was alive she used to stay at Sandringham each year to mark the anniversary in private before returning to her main London residence, Buckingham Palace.

King Charles has not confirmed when he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be departing from Norfolk, but it seems likely they could return to their London home of Clarence House in January, missing the poignant anniversary at Sandringham.

When will King Charles take down his Christmas decorations?

It has also been widely reported that the late monarch would leave her Christmas decorations up until 6 February too as a mark of respect for her late father and it is unknown if His Majesty will follow suit with this tradition.

The Queen also used to keep her Christmas decorations up until February

When will King Charles move into Buckingham Palace?

King Charles is yet to move into Buckingham Palace and with the current overhaul project taking place there it is not yet known when the residence will be suitable for the monarch to move in.

It was first believed Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, would make the move from Clarence House in spring 2023, but now reports suggest they may delay moving until the palace revamp project is further down the line.

King Charles attended church on Christmas Day in Sandringham

It was rumoured that Queen Elizabeth II would have preferred to stay at Clarence House rather than move into Buckingham Palace, and this was a point that was raised in the hit show, The Crown, too. Perhaps King Charles is also reluctant to make the big move?

