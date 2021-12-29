The sad reason the Queen refuses to take her Christmas decorations down until February Her Majesty bucks tradition for a sad reason

This year marks the second time the Queen has shunned her Sandringham Christmas plans in favour of staying at Windsor Castle instead, but one thing that is likely to remain the same is Her Majesty's Christmas tradition.

Each year, the Queen leaves her Christmas decorations up until 6 February, and there is a heartfelt reason behind her unusual decision.

The monarch keeps them up for an extra few weeks in order to mark the anniversary of her father's death.

Disregarding the tradition of taking down Christmas trees before Twelfth Night, Her Majesty's festive trees and decorations remain up to mark the anniversary of King George VI's passing.

He died on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House, and the Queen usually stays there each year to mark the anniversary in private before returning to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is said to keep her decorations up until 6 February

It is believed by many to be bad luck to keep decorations up past Twelfth Night (5 January), or Epiphany (6 January) however it appears the Queen doesn't believe in these superstitions and has instead created her own traditions over the festive period.

The Queen spends Christmas at the Sandringham Estate

And while her other residences at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are decked with huge Christmas trees and twinkling lights, the decorations at her Sandringham home are said to be much more understated.

