Charles Spencer's wife Karen expresses concern with photos of Princess Diana's resting place

Princess Diana was laid to rest at her childhood home of Althorp House when she sadly died in 1997 and new photos of her resting place in the middle of the oval lake have left the lady of the house, Karen Spencer concerned.

Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer inherited the property when his father John died in 1992, and now Charles resides there with his wife Karen and their daughter Lady Charlotte.

Karen shared two photos, one on her Instagram feed and one on her Stories of a lone swan on the lake, firstly writing: "I love seeing swans on the lake, but always get worried when there’s one alone. They aren’t supposed to be alone…" and then adding: "Oh no he's still by himself [heartbroken emoji]."

Karen Spencer spotted one lone swan on their lake

Fans shared Karen's worry about the solo swan, taking to the comments section of her grid post to share their thoughts. "Agree it is so sad because its mate might have died and Swans are known for love and fidelity," penned one, and: "Yes they normally are a couple," added another.

Others commented on the serene setting where the late Princess is buried, branding it "Lovely and tranquil" and "Picture perfect".

The lady of the house is concerned

Earl Charles Spencer is also a keen social media fan, sharing updates from his stately home on a regular basis.

For fans wanting even more information about the stunning home of Althorp, Charles and his wife Karen have launched a video series and it allows followers to go behind the scenes at the stately home, uncovering historical gems and tales of the past.

The island in the middle of the lake is where Diana is laid to rest

Did you know that the 500-year-old home was in fact the first place that Diana met the then-Prince Charles, when he was invited to the family home by her sister Sarah Spencer?

The property is set to reopen to visitors in summer 2023, so keep an eye on their website and social channels if you want to soak in the beauty of the residence in person.

Prince Harry's leaked memoir, Spare also detailed his desire to be buried at Althorp alongside his mother, and the royal goes on the say that wasn't possible so he was forced to select elsewhere.

