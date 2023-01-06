Why Prince Harry is forbidden from being laid to rest with his late mother Princess Diana The Duke of Sussex didn't have his wishes granted

The Duke of Sussex's leaked memoir, Spare includes many more bombshell revelations as well as nicer moments such as when his daughter Lilibet first met the Queen.

One of the sadder moments Harry touched upon is having to discuss where he would like to be buried before he boarded a plane to Afghanistan. He explained his request to be buried alongside his mother Princess Diana wouldn't be possible.

The late Princess of Wales was laid to rest at her childhood home Althorp House, on a private island only accessible via boat.

The Duke was told that he can't be buried there when he passes so he opted for Frogmore House instead, which is where he and Meghan Markle held their 2018 wedding reception and also where their son Archie Harrison spent the first few months of his life, being raised at Frogmore Cottage situated on the grounds.

In the memior, Harry describes the setting of Frogmore as "tranquil" and that being his reasoning for selecting it.

Princess Diana is laid to rest at Althorp House

It is likely that Harry's initial burial request was denied for traditional reasons as despite being a grand stately home, Althorp House isn't an official royal residence.

The late Queen Elizabeth II has been buried at St George's chapel Windsor Castle, for example.

The Duke has now chosen to be buried at Frogmore House

In another part of the book, Harry reveals that he has recently taken his wife Meghan to visit the resting place of his late mother. He went into detail to say that Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer even pushed the boat that took them to the poignant island to pay their respects.

Members of the public cannot visit Althorp at the moment as the house is closed, and when they are, they are unable to access the island to pay their respects. However, there is a dedicated temple on-site where the Earl allows people to leave floral tributes and messages to William and Harry's late mother.

Althorp House will open to the public later this year

Charles recently revealed that the temple, although dedicated to his late sister, was not actually constructed for her.

The Earl often shares updates on his Instagram account where Diana fans can observe beautiful areas of the grand home where she was brought up with her brother and sisters.

