Watch Wolfie copy his royal cousins – and see Princess Beatrice's reaction!

Princess Beatrice's six-year-old stepson Wolfie had a very different Christmas day this year - stepping out with all the royals as they enjoyed a Christmas walkabout at Sandringham.

And after being inspired by his cousin Mia, who happily accepted a gift from onlookers and then flashed what seemed to be a chocolate selection box at Wolfie, the little six-year-old wriggled loose from his father and stepmother's hands, to go and accept some goodies for himself.

Being new to the role of royal mum herself, Beatrice at first dispatched her husband Edoardo to follow little Wolfie and bring him back from the crowds.

When it became clear that Wolfie had indeed been offered his own gift, the thankful mum made a dash herself to the generous royal fan who had shared the gift, to thank her personally for her generosity. Watch the sweet clip captured by The Barking Bugle in the video below.

It was a busy Christmas morning for the royals, who were out in full force as they enjoyed a walkabout at Sandringham.

The monarch and his wife were joined by senior members of the royal family including the likes of Prince William and Princess Kate, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Princess Beatrice looked lovely in forest green

Wolfie and Mia weren't the only youngsters to receive special gifts. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, all received bright red gonks – quirky festive gnome toys dressed in furry Santa hats.

The exciting royal walkabout was led by King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. As is tradition, the royals flocked to St Mary Magdalene church for a Christmas Day service before stopping to chat with locals and royal fans.

The royals are residing at their private Norfolk estate, where Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosted her family over the festive period. The royal tradition began in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired, and one of the highlights has always been the Christmas Day walkabout before the church service.

The royals took part in the annual Christmas Day walkabout

And this year was particularly poignant for King Charles III as he delivered his first ever Christmas speech. The special broadcast was recorded in St George's Chapel – a meaningful location which also happens to be the resting place of several family members including his parents, his grandparents and his aunt, Princess Margaret.

Dedicating his speech to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles gushed: "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father."

The young royals received gifts from well-wishers

He went on to say: "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones.

"We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

