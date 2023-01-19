Lisa Marie Presley's daughters to inherit Elvis Presley's Memphis mansion - see inside Elvis is buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee

Lisa Marie Presley sadly passed away age 54, and now the property she inherited from her famous father Elvis, will be split between her three children, Riley, Finley and Harper.

Graceland is an iconic residence in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis is buried, and where his late daughter will soon be too.

After Elvis passed, the house was turned into a museum celebrating the life of the great singer.

The official website explains: "Experience 120 acres dedicated to the life and career of an American legend, Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. See his mansion, the gold records, the jeweled jumpsuits, the classic cars and interactive exhibits that let you experience Elvis like never before," and there's even an on-site guesthouse for people looking to stay.

Archive images of the property reveal what it used to look like inside, including a lavish dining room with a royal-worthy chandelier above a traditional table, striking blue curtains and hundreds of trinkets in display cabinets.

Elvis paid $102,500 for Graceland when he bought it in 1957, and the exterior of the residence is a recognisable one with Georgian-style white pillars, shutter windows and a balconette.

The house is iconic

There's a meditation garden at the property, and in one revealing social media post by Graceland employees, an interesting fact was told about the Jesus statue which stands in the outdoor space.

"Christmas of 1965, Elvis' entourage gifted him a four-foot statue of Jesus with his arms outstretched for the meditation garden at Graceland," the caption read on a picture of the all-white sculpture.

There is a statue of Jesus in the garden

Lisa-Marie did have a son as well as three but Benjamin, tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 28. He has been laid to rest at Graceland, just as his mother will be.

Where does Graceland get its name from?

"Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Moore named it after Mrs. Moore's Aunt Grace Toof, the original landowner," the official website explains.

