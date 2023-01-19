Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright split opinion with never-before-seen interiors The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star have impeccable taste

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright moved into their Essex megamansion late last year and even hosted Christmas in their new abode.

On Wednesday, the couple gave their loyal fans a look at never-before-seen parts of their massive home, which has been beautifully decorated, and the photos totally divided opinion.

The update came on their home account @WrightyHome and it sparked a debate in the comments section.

"Each to their own but a bit of colour would be welcome here and there," wrote one fan, and: "All a bit too beige for my liking," added another.

The couple shared new photos of their home

While other fans were quick to rush to the defence of the Brassic actress and former TOWIE star. "It's brand new, give them a couple of years to look lived in," one fan remarked, and: "These comments. Beautiful home and as stated to YOUR taste. There really are some over opinionated jealous people out here man. Stay safe people," wrote another.

"Very calming, very beautiful. I hope you are both very happy living there," praised one follower and many added positive comments alongside heart emojis. "Fabulous," and "Stunning" were among the gushing words.

The caption revealed where the star's interiors are from, with them writing: "Here we go as promised, some interiors. We wanted to use a company that could supply the majority of stuff, allowing us to get everything through the same company for ease reasons. @olivias.uk had everything and more, moreover, totally to our taste. Here are some of our fave products. #interiordesign #interior #brandpartner #home #wrightyhome."

Michelle and Mark have added a pool to their home

The images showed the couple's dining room with marble table and boucle chairs, surrounded by beige curtains, it also gave a look at the star's chosen artworks and specially chosen trinkets dotted around their home.

One photo showcased the floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining space which offer up breathtaking views of their pristine landscaped gardens.

Outside, Michelle and Mark have also taken the plunge, adding an outdoor pool complete with cabanas and in-water sun loungers.

