Princess Diana's childhood home is mesmerising as niece showcases incredible talent

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer resides at their jaw-dropping childhood home, Althorp, and in a new video shared by Charles' wife Karen, their vast foyer is utterly mesmerising.

As well as showcasing the inside of their grand residence, the short clip reveals Diana's niece's amazing talent, as Charles and Karen's daughter Charlotte can be heard playing the piano beautifully while her mother Karen films.

"Charlotte giving Otis, Joey and I a little concert before bed," Karen captioned the video and their beloved dogs could be seen sitting patiently in the foyer as the lady of the house panned the camera around.

The entrance way includes a vast grand staircase, antique sideboards and chairs and plenty of gold framed artwork on the walls.

Althorp looked amazing when set-up for an event

The paintings continue up the stairs and there is a show-stopping chandelier hanging in the centre of the stairway. So magnificent!

Charles and his wife Karen have recently launched a video series dedicated to educating people on their property, giving them exclusive access behind the scenes.

Just last week, Karen revealed their amazing dining room dressed for a special occasion, and it looked so incredible.

Each place setting had perfectly placed silverware, cutlery and many glasses, ready for an impending banquet, while two massive chandeliers hung above the table.

The photograph caused a flurry of interest online, with fans asking a plethora of questions.

The estate will open for visitors later this year

"Exquisite!!! What is on the menu?" asked one follower. To which Karen promptly replied: "Althorp venison!" "Do you have any history on the vases used for the floral arrangements? Very elegant!" added another.

Another wanted to know if Karen was behind the display. "Do you have help getting all organised?" enquired one, and Karen replied: " I do! But we’re lucky enough to have an amazing team that run our events."

Althorp isn't open to visitors at the moment but it is set to reopen in summer for the public to tour the grounds and beautiful rooms.

