Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spark fan questions with revealing home video The couple have shared a fresh look inside their home

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright marked their first Christmas in their stunning mansion in Essex and the couple have since shared a fresh look inside their immaculate home.

The latest video shared on their home account @WrightyHome revealed their elegant beige curtains throughout their Kardashian-style pad, including in their master bedroom and their open-plan living space.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spark questions with video inside of Kardashian-style home

Michelle and Mark added the caption: "The @curtainfactoryoutletlondon bringing warmth into our home. Love our curtains so much. #warmth #curtains #prproduct."

While many swooned over their dream home, the video also left fans with many questions.

"Which curtain material are these please?" and "Hi what's the name of fabric please? I want to buy on [the] website thanks," quizzed two followers.

The couple even have a sauna in their bathroom

Another teased: "How much is your heating bill out of interest?" while a fourth asked the question on everyone's lips: "When do we get a full tour??"

This update comes after Michelle and Mark received online backlash following the unveiling of their jaw-dropping Christmas lights outside of their beautiful residence, but their loyal followers responded to the naysayers, defending their lavish display.

"Listen all you out there - that are being a bit green eyed monster ish! You probably have no idea what these people do for charity!!! So my advice is – don't follow them, if you don’t like it!!! I say well done to them and a very Merry Christmas," one fan commented.

Michelle and Mark had mixed reviews of their epic Christmas light display

The couple have been sharing updates of their home build project since 2021, shortly after they acquired the Essex property and received planning permission from the local council for a dramatic overhaul.

Their jaw-dropping property includes a cosy cinema room, a party room complete with bar, a master bathroom with sauna and steam room and reportedly there's even a playroom for children to come and enjoy.

Other highlights include their Hollywood-worthy outdoor pool and a private gym where the couple keep up their dedicated fitness routines.

