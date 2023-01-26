Nick Knowles' idyllic country home with girlfriend Katie Dadzie revealed

Nick Knowles is back on our screens once again with Nick Knowles' New Year Clearout, but what about where the DIY SOS star lives himself?

The presenter left his home in London in 2017, after he split from his wife Jessica Knowles, swapping his city life for a country life in the Cotswolds. Here's everything we know about his beautiful home with his girlfriend Katie Dadzie…

Nick Knowles' garden

Back in December 2020, Nick gave a good look at the garden of his traditional country property one snowy day, writing: "In the Cotswolds deep mid winter. I chose to leave London, my home most of my life, almost three years ago - on days like today I feel blessed to have made that choice. I’m aware I’m very lucky to live here.

"So many people say they would love to live elsewhere abroad in the winter but I love the winters, the log fires and the hot chocolate with marshmallows... and I’m still joyful as a child every time it snows."

Come summertime, the garden is just as idyllic with plenty of flowers in bloom. One hot day, Nick had an ice cream that matched his bright bunches in the garden.

Nick Knowles' lounge

Nick took a sweet snap of his son Eddie with a 'Wilson' Castaway style ball and it gave fans a small glimpse into the relaxed living space at his stunning home. The open-plan area has wooden floors, a traditional dining table and a linen sofa topped with tartan cushions.

Nick Knowles' sweet photo

Nick took a cheeky selfie with a DIY Pudsey Bear for Children in Need and in the background of the shot a sentimental portrait could be seen. There is a black-and-white photo of Nick with his youngest son Eddie and it is in a black frame hung on the magnolia wall. So cute!

Nick has been dating Katie since 2019 and occasionally the pair are spotted at events together or pictured on holiday. The star recently revealed that Katie has two children of her own.

