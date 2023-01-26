Pregnant Princess Eugenie has forbidden this one thing at her home Prince Andrew's daughter is expecting again

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and the family could be set to relocate amid their family expanding.

But one thing is for sure, wherever the royal is living, her home will be totally free of plastic!

WATCH: Princess Eugenie gives glimpses inside of current family home

Loading the player...

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prince Andrew's daughter was interviewed about her eco habits and she said: "At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."

The 32-year-old mum explained that it was in fact the birth of her son August that spurred on her motivation to be kind to the environment and preserve the future world.

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child

"My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. Everything is for them, right? Every decision we now make has to be about how August is going to be able to live his life," Eugenie said at the time.

The royal even made sure her wedding was as eco-friendly as possible by banning the use of plastic at her ceremony.

So where will Eugenie and Jack raise their new baby?

At the moment, the family split their time between Portugal and London.

The family live at Ivy Cottage at the moment

The family moved to the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Portugal through Jack’s work with property tycoon Mike Meldman, helping manage a 300-home development.

When in the UK, it is thought Eugenie and Jack have been living in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, but given its bijou size, they could be set for another home really soon.

We're sure Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson would love the family to reside near her home, Royal Lodge, after she was publicly delighted about Eugenie's pregnancy news.

Eugenie and Jack will welcome their new baby in the summer

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the Duchess posted an adorable shot of her eldest grandchild, August Brooksbank, wearing a yellow raincoat as he jumped through puddles.

REVEALED: Princess Eugenie's shock Portugal move has secret backstory that's so sad

"You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful," she captioned the post. So sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.