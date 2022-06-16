Nick Knowles makes rare appearance with girlfriend Katie Dadzie at Royal Ascot The DIY SOS presenter was all smiles

Nick Knowles looked especially dapper as he stepped out to enjoy the third day of Royal Ascot alongside his girlfriend Katie Dadzie.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 59-year-old updated his Stories with a sweet selfie of the duo dressed up to the nines. Opting for a dark tailcoat, the DIY SOS presenter was all smiles in his formal top hat. He brightened his smart attire with a blush pink tie and a stunning fresh pink rose in his lapel.

Nick's girlfriend Katie looked radiant in her turquoise floral-printed dress. Adhering to the strict Ascot dress code, the 32-year-old donned a wide-brimmed baby blue hat adorned with feather tendrils.

She wore her stunning curls loose around her shoulders for an effortlessly glam look. Katie finished off her outfit with a pair of dangly earrings, nude heels, and a beige clutch bag.

The loved-up pair looked radiant

The pair were first linked in August 2021 after reportedly meeting at their children's playgroup previously attended by Nick's youngest son. Prior to Katie, Nick dated PR executive Emily Hallinan, 27, until they later split in February 2020.

Speaking to the Sun in 2020, Nick said: "There are times in your life when you are with someone, and there are times when you're not. And being single can actually be a very positive thing."

Nick and Katie made an appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Nick tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. He has been married twice before, tying the knot with his first wife Gillian in the 1990s.

He started dating second wife Jessica Knowles in 2009, and they were married in an intimate ceremony in Rome in September 2012. Together, they share one child, son Eddie, who was born in August 2014. Nick and Jessica announced they were separating in January 2016.

The presenter has four kids in total as he also shares daughter Tuesday and son Charlie with his first wife, Gillian, and son, TJ, with former partner and dancer, Paula Beckett.

