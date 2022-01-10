Nick Knowles causes a stir with VERY rare photo of son Eddie – fans react The DIY SOS star is a father of four

Nick Knowles has jetted away for a sunshine break with his youngest child, Eddie.

The father-of-four took to Instagram on Sunday with an update for fans, revealing that he had made the last-minute decision to book a holiday for father and son.

"Sri Lanka is a beautiful and fascinating country with super friendly people and glorious jungle and beaches," Nick, 59, wrote.

"I could not have got away at such short notice without my friends at www.lovetraveladventures.co.uk. And no it's not an advert and yes I paid my way but they feel like friends - I just think they offer an amazing adventure service to a special place and when travel is difficult as it can be at the moment - having someone to guide you through and have your back is priceless. Making special memories with my boy."

Nick has jetted away to Sri Lanka with his son, Eddie

Nick shared a selection of holiday photos with his followers – including a striking snapshot of Eddie stood by the pool at sunset with his arms raised above his head and stood on his tiptoes.

Fans were quick to react to the images with one telling the star, "Looks amazing, enjoy making memories with your son." A second noted: "Oh so nice you are there with Eddie, that is a good place to be for a recharge for the busy months to come."

Eddie is Nick's youngest child; daughter Tuesday and son Charlie are from his first marriage, while he shares TJ with former partner, dancer Paula Beckett.

Nick's two eldest sons, Charlie and TJ

Nick tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. He has been married twice before, tying the knot with first wife Gillian in the 1990s.

He started dating second wife Jessica Knowles in 2009, and they were married in an intimate ceremony in Rome in September 2012. Together, they share one child, son Eddie, who was born in August 2014. Nick and Jessica announced they were separating in January 2016.

The star shares Eddie with ex wife Jessica

In October 2019, Nick spoke about his family as he opened up about his quieter life in the Cotswolds. "Home life is good," he told the Mirror. "I never talk or comment on my private life, but I am happy. I am living where I want to live in the world with a simpler life now.

"I absolutely love my time with all my kids," he added. "They have all got a great sense of humour – Eddie loves noticing the rainbow colours in a puddle, and it's nice for me to take the time to stop and look at it, too."

