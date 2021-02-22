Nick Knowles' former home is more stunning than we ever imagined The DIY SOS star once lived in Chiswick, west London

Nick Knowles previously lived in one of the most stunning Georgian properties in Chiswick, west London. Last year, the DIY SOS star downsized to an equally gorgeous country cottage in the Cotswolds, but we've uncovered photos from his past property showing exactly how it was designed.

Naturally, the interiors expert spent a lot of time curating the home, but the results are more beautiful than we ever imagined. Take a look...

Nick Knowles' kitchen

The kitchen follows a minimalist colour scheme, with marble grey walls and white high-shine tiles. Skylights with metal frames and stainless steel appliances including a double oven, cooker hood, toaster, kettle and worktops lend an industrial aesthetic. The room features a large island unit in the middle, and bi-folding sliding doors lead out onto a patio and the garden.

Nick Knowles' bathroom

The main bathroom is situated on the top floor, with vaulted ceilings. A freestanding white bath tub is positioned on an elevated platform with brown tiles, and the walls are decorated with cream tiles and a brown and cream insert. The bath sits beneath a large circular window. Nick also had his and hers sinks.

Nick Knowles' bedroom

Each bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows, with floor-length curtains. The bed has a quilted black leather headboard, and Nick had dressed it in black and red cushions, with white linen.

Nick Knowles' living room

The living room features white walls and wooden floors. A modern white fireplace with grey stones and a silver base is built into one wall. When Nick lived in the property, he had furnished the space with a wooden coffee table, a brown leather sofa, and brown patterned transparent window blinds. He positioned a flatscreen TV on a stand at the front of the room.

Another image taken in the room showed an additional wooden dresser holding a vase of tulips at one side, as well as a red, white and black portrait painting. The room is accessed via two steps leading into a separate area of the home.

