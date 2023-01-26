King Charles advertises unique job at Scottish home The monarch's Balmoral estate requires more help

King Charles has been busy making plans at his royal residences, including overhauling the garden at Sandringham House, and now the monarch's Scottish home, Balmoral, is seeking a new member of staff to "patrol the estate".

A position for a 'Ranger' is advertised on various job sites, and the listing reads: "An exciting opportunity exists for a Ranger to work on Balmoral Estate."

The Balmoral website goes into more detail about the role of a ranger, explaining: "Rangers regularly patrol the estate on foot."

It goes on to say: "The Ranger Service monitors key wildlife species present on the estate including birds, bats and insects." However, the team also admit that "unfortunately too much time is spent picking up litter".

Balmoral is seeking a ranger

This unique role is just one of the many unusual jobs available working for the royal family. After all, the Queen had a clock conservator and a flag sergeant.

The Balmoral Estate would be the most breathtaking place to work, with rolling hills as far as the eye can see.

The Scottish residence is very special for the royals as each summer they retreat there away from royal duties to enjoy a seasonal break.

The estate holds lots of memories for the royals

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, the late Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie spoke about her granny's love for the home.

She also said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Did you know that you could stay on the Balmoral Estate? There's a sweet rental cottage that used to belong to the late Queen.

Knocks Cottage is a stone brick building with a canopy porch and dormer windows, but sadly you won't spot the King out walking at the property isn't rented out when royals are in residence.

