Princess Anne's never-pictured 'Downton Abbey' kitchen at Gatcombe Park is seriously old school

The Princess Royal is recovering from "minor injuries and concussion" at her family estate in Gloucestershire after spending a week at Southmead Hospital, Bristol.

The 73-year-old royal is under the very best care thanks to devoted staff members residing on her 730-acre estate, Gatcombe Park, including a team of private chefs ready to rustle up homecooked meals on command. While we know what Princess Anne's – surprisingly modest – living room looks like, we've never seen photos of her kitchen before.

A piece published in The Lady magazine gave a rare insight into the Princess Royal's private life at Gatcombe, where her dogs and horses take priority and a housekeeper runs a tight household.

Princess Anne's kitchen

The "unconventional" kitchen has "the distinct aura of Downton Abbey meets country farmhouse with the added dimension of royal dogs".

The piece highlights that her pet dogs "rule" the roost, eating and resting in the "large but simple room that would not look out of place in a period drama."

Unusually, there are no "modern machines" or "shiny surfaces", with none of the typical household appliances like microwaves and no industrial style prep surfaces one might expect from a royal kitchen.

Princess Anne's 'unconventional' kitchen at Gatcombe has 'the distinct aura of Downton Abbey meets country farmhouse'

Anne seemingly favours an Aga instead, which works as a heat-storage stove as well as a cooker and becomes the focal point of any home.

Perfect for making slow-cooked casseroles and roasted meats, the old-fashioned stove is ideal for creating dishes using one of the princess' favourite meats – game.

There is a separate "refrigerated room" to store all of the Princess Royal's favourite items of food. Famously low-maintenance and not fussy, these include smelly cheeses, tinned pies and choc ices.

The Princess Royal's pet dogs 'rule' the roost, eating and resting in the 'large but simple room that would not look out of place in a period drama'

The piece continues: "Strong cheeses, pâté and cooked hams hanging from the cold interior walls of the refrigerated room are in endless supply. Pheasants, of course, will hang when in season."

Gatcombe Park – the Princess Royal's private property

The Grade II-listed property lies between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire.

Princess Anne's surprisingly normal living room broke the internet

Princess Anne has resided at the impressive abode since her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, purchased it as a wedding present for her 1976 nuptials with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Gatcombe is run as a working farm with livestock including cattle and breeding horses. The estate also hosts equestrian events throughout the year, including the Gatcombe International Horse Trials.

Also co-habiting on the estate are Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, along with children Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, and her son Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla Phillips, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn.

Zara and Mike Tindall reside on the sprawling estate alongside Princess Anne

Princess Anne spends part of her time at St James's Palace, residing in a private residence within the royal home when her work duties bring her to London.