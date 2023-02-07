Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement following 'terrible' news Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother said she is praying for all the lost lives in Turkey and Syria

Sarah Ferguson has had some incredible happy months following the success of her novel, as well as the news of Princess Eugenie's second pregnancy. However, helping those in need is never far from the Duchess' mind, and on Monday she posted an emotional statement following the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and killed thousands.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two posted a moving message against a black backdrop that read: "All my thoughts are with the people of Turkiye and Syria as they deal with the aftermath of the terrible earthquake."

It continued: "My condolences go to the families of those who died. We are all praying for trapped survivors to be found. My charity @sarahs_trust_ stands ready to help in whatever way it can."

As of Tuesday morning, the earthquake has killed more than 4,600 people in Turkey, however, authorities believe that the number will continue to climb as rescuers look for survivors among toppled buildings.

Ahead of her message, Sarah shared an optimistic message with fans

In Syria, at least 1,300 people have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health and the White Helmets rescue organisation on Monday evening.

Ahead of her moving statement, Sarah had taken to Instagram to post a gorgeous photo of herself in a bright orange dress and blue blazer to share a positive message with her fans.

"Lots to smile about lately! And it is very important to remember that there is always something to smile about," she captioned her post.

Over the weekend it was reported that Eugenie could move to the US

The 63-year-old's post came hours after it was reported that her youngest daughter, Eugenie, could be moving closer to her cousin Prince Harry in the future.

A fresh report by the Daily Mail suggests that the Sussexes have been encouraging Princess Eugenie and her family to consider a relocation from the UK to the US. Prince Andrew's daughter, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, is believed to be considering the move after she welcomes her baby.

