Dick Strawbridge says emotional goodbye from the chateau The Escape to the Chateau star is set for a new adventure

Dick and Angel Strawbridge left fans in tears when they left our screens at the end of last year, and now the family are set for another big change – they are leaving for Australia.

The Escape to the Chateau stars are taking their children with them as they embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand and on Tuesday, Dick said goodbye to his son James via a video call.

The father-son-duo FaceTimed to say goodbye

James shared a screenshot of their call with his father sitting in an office space at the chateau with fan pictures pinned up on the wall.

"Have fun in Australia! @strawbridge.dick X x x," James wrote alongside the smiling snap.

James likes to spend time at this father's chateau, and during one visit they couldn't help but bicker...

WATCH: Dick Strawbridge bicker with his son in funny clip

Loading the player...

The father-son-duo have a close relationship and in an interview with HELLO! James admitted that he uses his father's cooking techniques these days. "So I wouldn't tell him this, but I have learned some of his cooking tricks now and they do work," he said.

SEE: Dick Strawbridge shares sweet tribute to eldest rarely-seen daughter

When quizzed about what Dick is like as a grandfather to James' children, he gushed over Dick being a family man. "He's good. Very much like some people are with puppies, he winds them up then gives them back. When he sees the children, he loves playing with them, the rough and tumble. Quite a lot of high energy play but equally we should do a competition who will fall asleep first my dad or the children. He's a good classic grandpa."

The family are going on tour

When the family return from their exciting adventure they will have some legal documents to deal with as the government rules in France have changed and they are now required to declare the occupancy status of their grand castle home.

While Escape to the Chateau may not be on our screens anymore, the love for the Strawbridge family continues. Their updates on social media garner thousands of likes and comments, with fans obsessing over new glimpses into their jaw-dropping residence.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.