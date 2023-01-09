Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel are plagued with questions over latest home update The Strawbridges shared a new photo from the chateau

Dick and Angel Strawbridge left fans heartbroken when the final episode of Escape to the Chateau aired at the end of 2022, but the duo is still ever present on social media.

The Strawbridges shared an update from their glorious winter garden on their Instagram account @the_chateau_tv, and the post sparked an array of questions among fans.

WATCH: Dick Strawbridge bickers with son in hilarious behind-the-scenes video

Loading the player...

The caption read: "Happy Sunday! The Chateau's winter garden is a beautiful spot to relax with a coffee on a chilly morning. We hope you're enjoying your weekend. #chateaudelamottehusson #dickandangelstrawbridge."

"Is it true the Chateau is for sale?" wrote one underneath the snap, and: "Are the rumours true? Is the Chateau up for sale?"

The Strawbridges' latest photo left fans with questions

The family have made no announcements about parting ways with their beloved chateau and perhaps the confusion lies in the fact a mansion which featured on the star's show Escape to the Chateau DIY has been listed recently.

NEED TO KNOW: Who is Dick Strawbridge's first wife?

Heat was also a big concern for followers when looking at the new photo, with one writing, "Gorgeous - do you use a bio ethanol heater to take the chill off & keep it cosy for coffee mornings?" and, another adding: "How is it heated?"

The winter garden is the newest addition to the chateau

The image is a beautiful angle of the winter garden which has been painted in a striking green hue. The black-and-white tiled floor gives it a traditional feel while the floor-to-ceiling windows offer up stunning view across the French landscape.

Dick and Angel have added rattan furniture into the room, making it the perfect place to relax for a morning coffee.

The last time fans saw Dick and Angel on screen was at Christmas for their special episode, showing how they prepped the chateau for festivities.

The family graced our screen for a Christmas special

It marked the end of an era for many fans and some took to the comments of the Strawbridges' Instagram account to make an emotional plea. One person penned: "Please do Christmas specials in the future! I'd be lost without your inspiration."

Another added: "Please consider the occasional one off specials, I'm not sure I can go without another episode ever again. But in all honest thanks so much for providing so much entertainment, genuine reality and inspiration over the past 8 years, I've loved watching every single series."

DID YOU KNOW?: Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge's army career: life before the chateau

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.