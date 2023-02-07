Dick and Angel Strawbridge ordered to file status of precious chateau The Escape to the Chateau stars are facing revised government rules

Dick and Angel Strawbridge left fans in tears when they left our screens at the end of last year, and the Escape to the Chateau couple could be in hot water with the French government if they don't comply with brand new rules.

There are new guidelines established by the French authorities whereby owners of property must declare its occupancy.

It has been stated that the notice must be made by 30 June 2023 in order to prevent any fines being issued for non-compliance.

New French rules are coming into place

The husband-and-wife-duo are well versed business partners so we're sure that they are on top of the new rules that apply to their idyllic chateau residence, Château de la Motte-Husson.

The family are away from their home at periods of time and that's due to their successful tour across the UK and beyond.

The family are set to go on tour

The Strawbridges are even touring New Zealand and Australia throughout February and March, which is exciting news for their fans down under.

But we're sure Dick, Angel, Dorothy and Arthur will be keen to get back to their much-loved home where they have poured in hours of hard work to make it truly magnificent.

The property has its own library

The couple have their longed-for winter garden, the most glorious grounds and a library that looks straight out of a Disney film.

The reading room has built-in shelves which go right up to the ceiling and the unique turret room makes it all the more unique. Take a closer look at their incredible library...

WATCH: Dick and Angel's special reading room is heavenly

Loading the player...

There is a chair in front of the window with a table next to it home to a reading lamp. The perfect spot to while away the hours!

ALL THE DETAILS: How you can get married at the Chateau

Their eagle-eyed fans have suggested upgrades to the space though. "Absolutely love this room although you need a big comfy wingback in there," pointed out one fan, and another agreed, writing: "You need a better comfy recliner chair in there." A third added: "Love it! Need a big cosy settee you can sink into!" while a fourth said: "I would need a cushy couch or window seat! Doesn't look comfortable."

