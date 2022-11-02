Escape to the Chateau fans react to Dick and Angel leaving French home Read the fan replies

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are set to say goodbye to their iconic French home once again, this time for a trip down under. The couple shared exciting news with fans about their upcoming tour, and the Instagram post was met with a tidal wave of comments.

Some fans told the stars that they already had their tickets booked for the show, while others begged them to plan a visit to different countries.

"We have tickets for the 9th March in Canberra. Our Wedding Anniversary is on the 11th March" penned one.

"When does it come to the US? I miss you," quizzed another and: "Would you please come to Germany," added a third.

Their recent update was to inform their followers that they now have a new tour date in Canberra, visiting on the 8th March 2023.

The stars are going on tour

It's not the first time the family have left their beloved home behind for the road, as they have toured before.

They also take their children, Arthur and Dorothy on tour with them so it really is a family affair.

Dick's eldest son James has featured on the show sporadically, and dedicated fans have loved seeing Dick with his eldest son.

When James headed back to his Cornish home in the UK, after an extended stay with the famous family. One fan penned: "The whole time you have been with your new family I missed seeing your older son who has turned out to be a lovely man. I cannot wait to see you together again" and another adding: "He is such a handsome young man and memories will be in your heart. Hope you can reunite soon."

Dick's eldest son James visits the chateau regularly

Dick also has a daughter, Charlotte, 34, from his first marriage to Brigit Strawbridge Howard.

James is a professional chef, photographer and published author (as well as a musician, judging by the video), while Charlotte is a photographer, painter and musician. Clearly creativity runs in the family!

