Bubble decor is the latest homeware trend - 8 of our favourites

Bubble homeware has become the latest home decor trend for 2023, and we can totally see why. From bubble lighting to candles, the trend has become a huge hit on TikTok, and even Molly-Mae has got behind the cute home style with her amazing bubble £1,300 chandelier. And by the way, we've found a near-identical one from Etsy.

If you want to elevate your home with the 'bubblecore' trend, we've searched high and low for the best bubble homeware pieces, from H&M, Etsy and more. Shop them now...

As searches for bubble home decor have skyrocketed, Festive Lights Visual Merchandiser Paula Boston told us: "Bubblecore is the newest emerging trend for 2023, influencing the home decor space at large. We are seeing people introduce more playful designs into their homes, thanks to the influence of TikTok. With large influencers such as Molly-Mae showcasing how bold decor lighting can elevate a space, it comes as no surprise that homeowners are looking to incorporate the same look into their own homes."

Bubble pot, £19.99, H&M

H&M is a fail-safe option for stylish home decor pieces - and the bubble pots come in a variety of sizes for displaying succulents, flowers or trinkets.

Bubble chandelier, £186.89, Etsy

This bubble chandelier looks just like a cloud - and it will make your bedroom feel so cosy!

Andrew Martin bubble lamp, £629, Olivia's

If you're looking to invest in a lamp that will elevate your home interior, the Andrew Martin bubble lamp with an elegant gold trim is the one.

Square bubble plant pot, £19.43, Etsy

The boho-style bubble planter is so pretty - and it comes in white, pink or red.

Three-pack bubble candles, £12, Etsy

Bubble candles are all over TikTok - and the Etsy set comes with three sizes for displaying together or separately.

Bubble bookends, £59, NotOnTheHighStreet

NotOnTheHighStreet is a go-to for unique home finds - and the polished bubble bookends are the perfect way to display your favourite reads.

Glass bubble vase, £24.99, H&M

We're obsessed with this chic H&M glass bubble vase.

Bubble Chandelier, £77.77, Etsy

Etsy's chic bubble chandelier comes with one, five, or 13 heads - so you can mix and match the styles for around your home.

