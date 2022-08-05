11 bohemian home interiors ideas for calming, effortless style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Our homes are our havens (or that’s the goal at least), which explains the unwavering popularity of boho style interiors. Chilled-out and effortless, it puts wellbeing at the forefront of your space, making it a place you can truly relax.

RELATED: 23 best bright home accessories & decor ideas for a happy home

MORE: We're obsessed with eBay's unique homeware buys, from marble candles to quirky chairs

With influences ranging from the white beach clubs of the Balearics to more eclectic Moroccon styles, you can go for the look no matter if you prefer calming neutrals or a slightly brighter colour scheme.

Looking to transform your home into a bohemian sanctuary? These decor pieces from the likes of Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters and H&M Home are a great place to start.

Ovalo natural rattan pendant lamp shade, £49.50, Oliver Bonas

Rattan is one of the most popular ways to introduce some bohemian style. Add a soft light bulb and make this your latest bedroom addition.

Rattan glass vase, £15, M&S

Plants not only add to the aesthetics of a room, they really do help to boost your mood, too. Keep one of yours in this rattan glass vase from M&S.

Marte bedside table, £149, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters’ Marte bedside table is beautifully boho. Just add your favourite books and accessories.

Stoneware candlestick, £8.99, H&M Home

Candles bring a calming vibe to every room. Upgrade yours with these wavy stoneware holders.

Kemali quilt, from £168, Anthropologie

Inject some colour into a bohemian style bedroom with this one-of-a-kind quilt. It’s crafted from a lightweight voile and finished with delicate, hand-stitched kantha.

Fatouh fringed berber style rug, £110, La Redoute

If you like natural textures and shades, take a look at La Redoute’s fringed Berber-style rug, which would fit with almost every interior.

Set of pink Matisse prints, from £11, Etsy

Etsy is a great place to find boho pieces, like this set of three Matisse pink wall prints.

Lara decorative bowl, £38, Anthropologie

Impressive how a decorative bowl can transport us straight to a greek island. Super versatile, it can be filled with anything from jewellery to fruit.

Rattan natural wall mirror, £28, Dunelm

Bring the sunshine to your space with Dunelm’s modern rattan wall mirror.

Cassia throw, £240, ​​​​​​​Soho Home

This gorgeous throw is hand-knotted from 100% cotton with chunky cream tassels that mimic the natural tones at Soho Farmhouse. Make it a finishing touch for your bed or a cosy reading nook.

Moroccan leather pouffe, £98,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​Bohemia

This stunning leather poof was handmade in Morroco. Pretty and practical, use it as a seat or footstool in any living area.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.