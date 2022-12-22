Best velvet sofas for your home interiors from M&S, John Lewis and more.

Maisie Bovingdon
Best velvet sofas for your home to buy from M&S, John Lewis, Snug, Loaf and more, including recycled velvet upholstery.
A velvet sofa is all the craze when it comes to home furniture. While some may be looking to re-upholster existing furniture, others may be shopping for new statement sofas, and velvet upholstery has proved to be hugely popular over the years.
Velvet sofas are comfortable, chic, and they seem to create a bolder colour, whether you have opted for jewel tones or neutral hues.
Admittedly, some shoppers may be wary of upholstered and fabric sofas, but there are plenty of stain proof, or water resistant velvet fabrics so you can perfect your dream interiors.
M&S, John Lewis, and DFS are some of the longstanding brands to head to for sofas, including trendy velvet designs, while Snug, Loaf and Swyft Home are also hugely popular shopping destinations.
We have sifted through to find the best velvet sofas to shop online now, from two seaters, to larger designs, corner sofas and more.
M&S
M&S has a wide variety of sofas to shop, and a vast array of velvet styles too.
What we love is M&S has heard our cries for durable furniture, and we don’t just mean the base and chassis, but the fabric.
M&S’ Aquaclean Velvet upholstery comes in every possible hue you can imagine, but also makes protecting your expensive furniture a breeze.
Upholstery: Aquaclean Velvet
Base: Wooden feet
Filling: Bounceback, although shoppers can choose from firm and relaxed fibre
Size: H97cm x W272cm xD99cm
Nantucket Corner Sofa, £2,499, M&S
John Lewis
John Lewis is another popular destination for those shopping for sofas, whether it is premade designs, or you wish to personalise the home furniture.
The Oliver sofa can seat two, or three people for a more cosy set up, but you can buy other items in the range to customise or expand your home seating.
Upholstery: Velvet
Base: Wooden feet
Filling: Foam and fibre
Size: H85cm x W158cm x D86cm
John Lewis Oliver Small 2 Seater Sofa, £799, John Lewis
DFS
We all love a comfy sofa, but a hybrid between a sofa and bed is even more impressive, and practical, in our opinion.
DFS has a variety of sofas to shop, but the Velvet Sofabed has piqued our interest, as it is suitable for any home, and any room in the house too - no matter how big or small.
Upholstery: Velvet
Base: Feet
Filling: Foam
Size: H90cm x W231cm x D96cm and expands to 140cm as a sofa bed
Zinc sofabed Velvet Sofabed, £1,499, DFS
Snug
Snug is all the craze among influencers, and we can totally see why. They are easy to assemble, have a variety of options and styles to suit small to large spaces, and fabrics.
The Cloud Sundae in particular comes in love seats, as well as sofas, and is exactly what you would imagine sitting on a cloud to be.
Upholstery: Velvet
Base: Solid wood feet
Filling: Foam interior and fibre jacket
Size: W182.5cm x D103cm x H98cm
The cloud sundae 2 Seater Sofa, £1,308, Snug
Swyft Home
Swyft Home has a vast collection of sofas to shop, as well as beds, storage solutions, so you can shop everything for your home.
There are a variation of velvet sofas to shop online, including modular designs, which means you can expand your home furniture to suit your needs.
Upholstery: Velvet
Base: Solid wood legs
Filling: Foam
Size: W205cm x H83cm x D85cm
MODEL 01 3 Seater Sofa, £1,195, Swyft Home
Loaf
Loaf is another firm favourite when it comes to shopping home furniture and comfortable interiors.
The Smooch Sofa is the perfect cosy purchase for those looking to snuggle up on the sofa all year long. It has a sturdy base thanks to the solid oak legs, while the feather, foam and fibre filling makes for optimum comfort.
Upholstery: Velvet
Base: Solid oak legs
Filling: Feather, foam and fibre
Size: W236cm x D104cm x H93cm
Smooch Sofa, £2,745, Loaf
Furniture Village
Furniture Village is another longstanding home brand popular with many, and it’s no surprise considering the multitude of options up for sale.
The Nantucket design is ideal for those looking for an old fashioned, or quirky, settee, as it will make quite the showstopper in any home, or room.
What we love is the hand-tufted buttoning, which is common with leather sofas, and adds extra character to the centrepiece, plus you can opt for feather-filled scatters and bolsters too should you wish for a plumper creation.
Upholstery: Velvet
Base: Wooden legs
Filling: Foam with fibre wrap
Size: W55cm x D87cm x H84cm
Alexander and James New England Nantucket 2 Seater Fabric Sofa, £995, Furniture Village
Dunelm
Dunelm is the place to shop simple everything when it comes to the home and garden, whether it is sofas, or bed frames, appliances, and crockery.
The Beatrice style sofa is perfect for the family as it can seat three people comfortable, although you could definitely squeeze more.
It features sturdy wooden legs to elevate the sofa above the floor, and has plush cushions for optimum comfort. But what we love most is it has been made from 100% recycled velvet fabric, which is ideal for the eco-conscious shopper.
Upholstery: Recycled velvet
Base: Wood feet
Filling: Foam
Size: H88cm x W191cm x D91cm
Beatrice Matte Velvet 3 Seater Sofa, £699, Dunelm
Daals
Daals has a stunning array of velvet sofas to shop, including the Pelham creation which has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers.
Customers will be blown away by the vibrant jewel tones this velvet sofa is available to shop, which means you can coordinate with any colour scheme in the home. Plus you can select from two or three seater - if not both - as well as a matching armchair for the complete set.
Upholstery: Velvet
Base: Metal legs
Filling: Foam
Size: W162cm x D88cm x H90cm
Pelham Orange Velvet Fabric Sofa, £469.99, Daals
Habitat
Looking for a sofa to fit large families, big spaces, or if you consider yourself to be the ultimate hostess, this is the answer as it can seat up to four people.
Habitat’s velvet sofa has shorter legs than some, which means it is slightly lower than other sofas.
The combination of the low rise, wide arms and deep cushions makes for optimum comfort, so it is no surprise it gets our seal of approval.
It’s super simple to assemble, all you have to do is fit the feet.
Upholstery: Velvet
Base: wood
Filling: Deep feather and fibre cushions, with feather over dacron covered foam filling seats
Size: H76cm x W240cm x D65cm
Habitat Hendricks 4 Seater Velvet Sofa, £1,550, Habitat
