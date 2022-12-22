Best velvet sofas for your home interiors from M&S, John Lewis and more.

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A velvet sofa is all the craze when it comes to home furniture. While some may be looking to re-upholster existing furniture, others may be shopping for new statement sofas, and velvet upholstery has proved to be hugely popular over the years.

Velvet sofas are comfortable, chic, and they seem to create a bolder colour, whether you have opted for jewel tones or neutral hues.

Admittedly, some shoppers may be wary of upholstered and fabric sofas, but there are plenty of stain proof, or water resistant velvet fabrics so you can perfect your dream interiors.

M&S, John Lewis, and DFS are some of the longstanding brands to head to for sofas, including trendy velvet designs, while Snug, Loaf and Swyft Home are also hugely popular shopping destinations.

We have sifted through to find the best velvet sofas to shop online now, from two seaters, to larger designs, corner sofas and more.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

M&S

M&S has a wide variety of sofas to shop, and a vast array of velvet styles too.

What we love is M&S has heard our cries for durable furniture, and we don’t just mean the base and chassis, but the fabric.

M&S’ Aquaclean Velvet upholstery comes in every possible hue you can imagine, but also makes protecting your expensive furniture a breeze.

Upholstery: Aquaclean Velvet

Base: Wooden feet

Filling: Bounceback, although shoppers can choose from firm and relaxed fibre

Size: H97cm x W272cm xD99cm

Nantucket Corner Sofa, £2,499, M&S

John Lewis

John Lewis is another popular destination for those shopping for sofas, whether it is premade designs, or you wish to personalise the home furniture.

The Oliver sofa can seat two, or three people for a more cosy set up, but you can buy other items in the range to customise or expand your home seating.

Upholstery: Velvet

Base: Wooden feet

Filling: Foam and fibre

Size: H85cm x W158cm x D86cm

John Lewis Oliver Small 2 Seater Sofa, £799, John Lewis

DFS

We all love a comfy sofa, but a hybrid between a sofa and bed is even more impressive, and practical, in our opinion.

DFS has a variety of sofas to shop, but the Velvet Sofabed has piqued our interest, as it is suitable for any home, and any room in the house too - no matter how big or small.

Upholstery: Velvet

Base: Feet

Filling: Foam

Size: H90cm x W231cm x D96cm and expands to 140cm as a sofa bed

Zinc sofabed Velvet Sofabed, £1,499, DFS

Snug

Snug is all the craze among influencers, and we can totally see why. They are easy to assemble, have a variety of options and styles to suit small to large spaces, and fabrics.

The Cloud Sundae in particular comes in love seats, as well as sofas, and is exactly what you would imagine sitting on a cloud to be.

Upholstery: Velvet

Base: Solid wood feet

Filling: Foam interior and fibre jacket

Size: W182.5cm x D103cm x H98cm

The cloud sundae 2 Seater Sofa, £1,308, Snug

Swyft Home

Swyft Home has a vast collection of sofas to shop, as well as beds, storage solutions, so you can shop everything for your home.

There are a variation of velvet sofas to shop online, including modular designs, which means you can expand your home furniture to suit your needs.

Upholstery: Velvet

Base: Solid wood legs

Filling: Foam

Size: W205cm x H83cm x D85cm

MODEL 01 3 Seater Sofa, £1,195, Swyft Home

Loaf

Loaf is another firm favourite when it comes to shopping home furniture and comfortable interiors.

The Smooch Sofa is the perfect cosy purchase for those looking to snuggle up on the sofa all year long. It has a sturdy base thanks to the solid oak legs, while the feather, foam and fibre filling makes for optimum comfort.

Upholstery: Velvet

Base: Solid oak legs

Filling: Feather, foam and fibre

Size: W236cm x D104cm x H93cm

Smooch Sofa, £2,745, Loaf

Furniture Village

Furniture Village is another longstanding home brand popular with many, and it’s no surprise considering the multitude of options up for sale.

The Nantucket design is ideal for those looking for an old fashioned, or quirky, settee, as it will make quite the showstopper in any home, or room.

What we love is the hand-tufted buttoning, which is common with leather sofas, and adds extra character to the centrepiece, plus you can opt for feather-filled scatters and bolsters too should you wish for a plumper creation.

Upholstery: Velvet

Base: Wooden legs

Filling: Foam with fibre wrap

Size: W55cm x D87cm x H84cm

Alexander and James New England Nantucket 2 Seater Fabric Sofa, £995, Furniture Village

Dunelm

Dunelm is the place to shop simple everything when it comes to the home and garden, whether it is sofas, or bed frames, appliances, and crockery.

The Beatrice style sofa is perfect for the family as it can seat three people comfortable, although you could definitely squeeze more.

It features sturdy wooden legs to elevate the sofa above the floor, and has plush cushions for optimum comfort. But what we love most is it has been made from 100% recycled velvet fabric, which is ideal for the eco-conscious shopper.

Upholstery: Recycled velvet

Base: Wood feet

Filling: Foam

Size: H88cm x W191cm x D91cm

Beatrice Matte Velvet 3 Seater Sofa, £699, Dunelm

Daals

Daals has a stunning array of velvet sofas to shop, including the Pelham creation which has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers.

Customers will be blown away by the vibrant jewel tones this velvet sofa is available to shop, which means you can coordinate with any colour scheme in the home. Plus you can select from two or three seater - if not both - as well as a matching armchair for the complete set.

Upholstery: Velvet

Base: Metal legs

Filling: Foam

Size: W162cm x D88cm x H90cm

Pelham Orange Velvet Fabric Sofa, £469.99, Daals

Habitat

Looking for a sofa to fit large families, big spaces, or if you consider yourself to be the ultimate hostess, this is the answer as it can seat up to four people.

Habitat’s velvet sofa has shorter legs than some, which means it is slightly lower than other sofas.

The combination of the low rise, wide arms and deep cushions makes for optimum comfort, so it is no surprise it gets our seal of approval.

It’s super simple to assemble, all you have to do is fit the feet.

Upholstery: Velvet

Base: wood

Filling: Deep feather and fibre cushions, with feather over dacron covered foam filling seats

Size: H76cm x W240cm x D65cm

Habitat Hendricks 4 Seater Velvet Sofa, £1,550, Habitat

NOW SHOP

The ultimate best sofas guide: The big trends & the top sofa brands to choose from

9 best sofa in a box companies to choose from in the UK

Best warm blankets for winter so snow day doesn't seem so bad

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.