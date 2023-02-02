Does King Charles have a top secret nuclear bunker? Security at Buckingham Palace is taken very seriously

King Charles III resides at Clarence House with his wife Queen Consort Camilla and this could be the year he relocates into Buckingham Palace amid its unprecedented renovations. Does the monarch's grand palace have its very own nuclear bunker?

The website Historic Cornwall has highlighted that it is very likely His Majesty has a hidden room deep underground for safety reasons.

It has been reported that the room would be accessed via a special secret lift and the vault-like doors would keep the people within the bunker safe.

London is, of course, home to a network of underground bunkers and tunnels, so it seems very likely that Buckingham Palace could have a secret room underneath.

Many important UK buildings converted their redundant coal cellars into secure rooms during the threat of the cold war.

Buckingham Palace is full of secret doors, passageways and hidden spaces, and there's even a door behind a dresser which allows the monarch to slip in and out of his private quarters with ease.

Look out for the crack down the edge of the dresser in the White Drawing Room, which is where the door lies.

Security measures at King Charles' countryside home

The monarch's country home, Highgrove House is also very protected and it even has its own panic room for the couple to use if ever needed.

While the space never has been, and probably never will be, pictured, there is rife speculation about what could be stored in the safe room. It is likely to be anything from food supplies through to possible blood supplies that match the blood groups of Charles and Camilla!

As well as the high-security room, the property is protected via a no-fly zone overhead, which stops threats being able to get to close to the King.

