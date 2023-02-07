Prince Edward and Countess Sophie's painstaking £2.98m renovations

Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex have been settled at their £30million mansion, Bagshot Park in Surrey, since they married in 1999.

The couple lease the property for a hefty sum of £90,000 per annum, but did you know that before the Countess moved in, the Earl agreed to fork out a staggering £1.3 million for renovation costs?

Bagshot Park is the property the couple live in

As part of the lease agreement, the royal was responsible for paying for part of the works, and the Crown Estate also contributed. With the overall total fetching a whopping £2.98million, the Earl paid £1.3million and the estate footed the bill for £1.6million.

The strict guidelines noted that the repair works were to be executed within the first two years of the lease, which would have been from 1998-2000, and Edward received a reduced rental agreement of just £5,000 per year to accommodate this.

Many of the modifications would have been incredibly painstaking due to the heritage of the property.

The grand property has many bedrooms

One of the previous owners of the home, Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught, installed Indian-style wooden panels in his Billiards room which took two whole years to complete.

While originally a games room, it appears the Earl and Countess of Wessex now use this as a reception room and a place for their video calls which come with their many patronages. See Prince Edward taking a call from his mega-luxe home office...

The couple's property does have more modern additions though, such as a spectacular conservatory which is ideal for enjoying the summer sunshine.

The royal couple allowed press into their home, revealing just how stunning it is inside. In one photograph, Prince Edward sat at the table inside their conservatory while his wife Sophie stood and beamed at the camera. This light-drenched addition to their grand home offers up incredible views of their beautiful lawns.

Plus, did you know that there is a secret lodge on site that the royals lease too? It is unknown whether they use it as accommodation, for security or any other purpose.

