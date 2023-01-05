King Charles' exciting 2023 news revealed amid royal family drama His Majesty's summer plans for Buckingham Palace have been revealed

King Charles and the rest of the royal family are facing fresh allegations from Prince Harry in the wake of his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, but that hasn't stopped the monarch planning ahead for summer 2023.

In a post by the Royal Collection Trust, Buckingham Palace's summer opening dates have been announced and the King's residence will be open from 14 July to 24 September.

During these 10 weeks, members of the public will be able to tour the gilded State Rooms inside of the palace including the stunning ballroom which was the chosen feature of the RCT's Instagram post.

King Charles will be opening Buckingham Palace in summer

The caption read: "The Ballroom at Buckingham Palace is the largest of the State Rooms. It was completed in 1855, during the reign of Queen Victoria. It was originally known as the Ball and Concert Room and features a musicians’ gallery complete with an organ. Today, the Ballroom is used for official purposes, including investitures and State Banquets. The Palace will be open this summer from 14 July to 24 September 2023."

The state dining room will also be showcased

The photographs show the ballroom set-up for a banquet dinner with a mammoth U-shaped table in the centre as well as the room in a theatre-style set-up with red chairs and a giant organ.

This space has decadent chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and large paintings on the wall, adding to the grandeur of the area.

"Splendid," Wow" and: "Wonderful," were among the words left in the comments section as well as plenty of love heart emojis. "The Ballroom is fabulous," penned one fan, and: "How impressive," added another.

Charles works at Buckingham Palace

The state dining room will also be open for visitors and it's an historic room which was used during Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding reception in 2011. It has decorative red wallpaper and carpets, and benefits from numerous windows looking out to the beautiful palace gardens below.

Will King Charles move into Buckingham Palace in 2023?

Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla currently live at Clarence House in London but will the royal couple move into the 775-room palace soon?

Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing huge renovations therefore their relocation could be delayed due to these ongoing works. Watch this space!

