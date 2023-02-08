King Charles announces exciting home change ahead of coronation The late Queen's son has exciting news about his Scottish home

King Charles III and his dedicated team are on the coronation countdown now with less than a month to go until the big day. Ahead of the landmark day, the monarch's Scottish home Balmoral is set for a big change… it's reopening to visitors!

The doors of His Majesty's residence will be flung open on 1 April, and the news was broke on 8 February in a Tweet.

Balmoral will re-open to the public on 1st April 2023.



Plan ahead and secure your tickets now to experience the beauty and history of one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks.



It read: "Balmoral will re-open to the public on 1st April 2023. Plan ahead and secure your tickets now to experience the beauty and history of one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks."

A beautiful photo of the castle in the sunshine accompanied the message, and fans couldn't contain their excitement. "Wonderful place" and "Stunning" were among the comments left on the post.

The castle was much loved by the late Queen Elizabeth II. She spent part of her honeymoon on the estate and had many happy summers with her family at the idyllic haven. Watch her family play with dogs in sweet archived moment...

Balmoral is where Her Majesty spent the final days of her long life and one month after she passed away, the official Instagram account shared a poignant post, and royal watchers were quick to comment with one writing: "What a beautiful place for Her Majesty to spend her last days." A second admitted: "The castle will now always remind me of the death of the wonderful Queen."

A third wrote: "What a beautiful picture, Balmoral in all its glory. Just our beloved Queen missing."

The estate is used by the royals in the summer

The grand royal residence has been passed down through the royal family after Prince Albert originally bought the property for Queen Victoria in 1852.

Should King Charles' visits to the estate coincide with the public opening dates, it is likely that he will stay at Craigowan Lodge also located on the estate, away from the main home. This is what his mother, the late Queen, used to do.

