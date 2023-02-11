Holly Willoughby's £3m home transformed by her kids for moving reason The Dancing on Ice star had reason to celebrate

Holly Willoughby woke up to a very sweet surprise on Friday morning as she discovered her £3 million London home had been transformed by her three children.

No doubt with some help from their dad, Holly's husband Dan Baldwin, the couple's kids Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight, surprised their mum with a stunning display in honour of her 42nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star gave her followers a rare peek inside her private family home as she shared a photo of herself smiling while holding a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers.

In the background, large gold foil balloons that appeared to spell out 'Happy Birthday' could be seen floating by floor-to-ceiling windows that gave a glimpse into Holly's stunning garden that features a huge private pool.

Holly looked delighted with her birthday surprise and also thanked those who had reached out to her on her special day.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "It's my BIRTHDAY!!! Thank you for all your kind wishes… what a beautiful day … the best birthday gift of glorious blue skies and sunshine… with a healthy side/slab of cake… hugest love H x."

Holly's home had a birthday makeover

Holly and her family have lived in their beautiful six-bedroom home for over ten years and share it with their pet dog Bailey and cat Bluebell.

Photos that Holly has previously shared of her abode have revealed its spacious garden and impeccable interiors, including the star's pristine living room, which is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman, and showhome-style kitchen.

Holly's £6m home features a stunning garden

Holly and Dan have carried out extensive renovation work on their home over the past decade, but have also faced a few obstacles along the way. Back in 2016, the couple's plans to add a two-storey extension were denied.

They were also denied planning permission to add a first-floor side and front extension, and build a side dormer roof extension, in 2021. Their neighbours reportedly expressed concerns about the prospect of building noise, but last May Holly was given the go-ahead to begin renovations.

