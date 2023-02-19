Carrie Underwood unveils impressive update to her Tennessee home The country singer lives on a 400-acre farm with her husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood's Tennessee home – where she lives with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob – is going through some changes!

The country star owns a home in Tennessee's Franklin neighborhood. It sits on a 400-acre farm, which she and her husband bought in 2011 for a reported $3 million.

The property has everything from private horse stables, its very own lake, and an expansive garden, which just got a major improvement.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood reveals new addition to never-ending garden

Carrie took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil quite the home update, revealing she had added a stunning new greenhouse, which she helped build!

The singer shared a video montage of the greenhouse's progress, which included pictures of her arranging metal garden beds, an incredible view of where it sits on her massive property, and of her expertly planting seeds into different pots.

"Obsessed with my new greenhouse," she wrote, and she fittingly set the video montage to her song Garden, from her 2022 album Denim and Rhinestones.

Carrie has been working on the update for some time

She added in the caption: "THANK YOU @epicgardening for being so kind and helping set everything up so perfectly!"

Fans were thoroughly impressed with the garden make-over, taking to the comments to gush over how great it turned out.

The star's expansive home also has its own lake

"This is what dreams are made of," one fan wrote, as others added: "Greenhouse is beautiful! Please keep posting its progress!!! You are an inspiration to women," and: "Looks awesome!" as well as: "I love that song and your new greenhouse!" plus, another fan also added: "So jealous! I would love a greenhouse. Enjoy!"

The garden now boasts not only a greenhouse but also a lake where her husband and sons can fish, a sanded horse arena, and even a space to work out, fitted with rubber flooring for weight-lifting and strength training.

