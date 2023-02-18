Princess Eugenie stuns in belted coat during star-studded LA trip The pregnant royal enjoyed a cultural day at the Frieze LA

On Thursday, Princess Eugenie was spotted enjoying a day of culture at the Frieze LA Preview in Santa Monica. The royal, who recently announced that she is expecting her second child, hopped across the Atlantic to California, where she joined a star-studded lineup of special guests.

The mother-of-one wrapped up for the occasion in a belted beige coat by French Connection which is coined the 'Carla' coat. The timeless outerwear piece featured long sleeves, a large lapels, ruched belted detailing and a calve-grazing length. Princess Eugenie previously wore the item when she announced her son August's name back in 2021. Watch baby August share an adorable moment with his mother before scrolling on...

All of Eugenie's daytime essentials were stored away in Louis Vuitton's 'Capucines' handbag, which showcased a sleek black exterior, finely crafted handles and golden hardware.

Princess Eugenie looked beautiful in the beige coat

The royal wore her auburn hair down loose and opted for a natural makeup look, allowing her pregnancy glow to take centre stage.

During the event, Princess Eugenie mingled with Hollywood's finest. She was joined by the likes of Margot Robbie, Owen Wilson and former Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes.

The royal is visiting California, where her cousin Prince Harry lives

Royal fans are delighted by Eugenie's LA vacay, and are hoping that she will reunite with her cousin Prince Harry. The royal lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Liliebt Diana and Archie Harrison.

Eugenie and Harry are known to share a close relationship, so fingers crossed that a family reunion is on the cards.

The Princess is currently expecting her second child

Last month, Princess Beatrice's younger sister once again proved that maternity wear never has to be restrictive. The princess lead an interview with Reuters Impact on climate action, looking positively radiant as she donned a simple black mini dress from royal It-girl brand Me+Em, complete with a loose-fitting skater skirt and elegant drop waistline.

Princess Eugenie tied her chocolate-brown tresses into a neat low bun, accessorising with layers of delicate gold necklaces and timeless gold hoops to complete her sophisticated monochrome attire.

