Princess Eugenie's son melts hearts in sweet clip at private family home

Princess Eugenie marked her son August Brookbank's second birthday on Thursday with a series of sweet videos of the smiling tot – and out hearts were won over.

The royal's Instagram Story included an adorable clip of her son outside the front door of their beautiful family home, Ivy Cottage, giving fans a glimpse into their current living quarters.

The toddler walked out to the gate of their white picket fence and peered down the road to see who was coming to greet them at home. He looked so sweet in a checked shirt and trousers combo.

The family moved back into the cottage recently after moving out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home of Frogmore Cottage.

The couple reside at Ivy Cottage

Ivy cottage is quite small in size, and considering Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, it seems likely that the family are set to relocate again soon.

Reports suggest that the Sussexes have been encouraging Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank to consider a move across the pond, so watch this space!

In another adorable video, this time shared to Eugenie's Instagram feed, her son could be seen running along and smiling at the zoo before stopping to dance.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie.. you are our worlds greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel. Xx," Prince Andrew's daughter penned.

The family could be considering a stateside move

Fan comments came flooding in with one writing: "What a Sweetheart! You can definitely see how much he looks like his Momma," and another adding: "Oh my goodness Augie is getting so big!! How sweet. Happy Birthday dear boy!"

Many pointed out August's resemblance to his royal cousin, Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan's son. "He and his cousin Archie resemble one another," one wrote, with another adding: "Looks like Harry’s son Archie." We can't help but agree – so cute!

