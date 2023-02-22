The real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bagged a cut-price deal on £11m mansion The Sussexes live with their children Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle instantly fell in love with their "calm" and "healing" mansion but did you know that the Sussexes managed to bag themselves a deal when it came to their massive real estate purchase?

The royals paid almost $10million less than the asking price for their beloved home, where they now live with their two children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. See a sweet moment for the family outside in their magical garden...

WATCH: Archie leaves royal parents in hysterics in garden video

Why did Harry and Meghan get such a hefty discount? Well, it wasn't because of their royal status. It was quite simply due to Russian businessman Sergey Grishin's desire to sell.

He had previously listed the property years before, with a $25 million price tag, but he eventually settled for $14.7 million.

The couple have a beaytiful residence

There are many reasons why the property wasn't snapped up before, firstly perhaps due to the area being a niche enclave for celebrities and also perhaps because of its location, which suffers from flooding due to its hillside position.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed why they fell in love with the property. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Their house was originally listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events and one of the highlights is most certainly the pool. In the original images, it is shown surrounded by sun loungers and sun umbrellas.

Check out this incredible outdoor pool

Other home features include an on-site wine cellar, a games room and a huge playpark for the children in the garden.

The property boasts 18,000 square feet on five acres of land, and there is also a separate guesthouse on the lot which is ideal for when guests come to stay. It is believed Meghan's mother Doria Ragland stays there regularly and Princess Eugenie could be using it as a base during her stateside stay.

