Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary's 'Grottage' home – the parts you never see on screen The Channel 4 stars have lived there for 30 years

Gogglebox favourites Mary Killen and Giles Wood make us giggle each week, appearing from their eccentric cottage which they like to call 'The Grottage'. Giles' scathing comments while watching The Masked Dancer went viral last year, so we wonder what this series will bring.

Their Wiltshire home is as zany as you might expect, especially since Giles is an acclaimed artist and the couple, who met when they were 21, have lived there for 30 years now. Did you know, their seemingly perfect chocolate box cottage is actually in disrepair?

In an interview with The Telegraph, the couple confessed that they have no central heating, paint was peeling from their ceilings, and they even resorted to creating their own double glazing using bubble wrap. They went on to describe parts of the home as "worse than Benefits Street" due to the mould problem.

Take a look inside their home, even the parts you don't see on screen...

Giles and Mary's living room

Perhaps the most iconic room in their house, the couple's living room is kitted out with matching wallpaper, curtains and sofas – all in a green and white floral pattern.

A bookshelf is visible in the background, while a large painting hangs on the wall above Mary's armchair. In between the couple's chairs is a small side table painted with a cat face, which holds a white phone.

Giles and Mary's garden

The couple sat on a wooden bench in their garden surrounded by wild grass. In the background, their red brick exterior was visible, with white wooden windows and a red door.

Another snap revealed the thatched cottage exterior.

As they filmed a video for Easter, they showed off exterior of the property. Doesn't it look sweet?!

Giles and Mary joined Gogglebox in 2015 for the fifth series after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team. Giles was originally set to appear with his youngest daughter but she turned him down, so Mary was eventually convinced to take part after a 40-minute long conversation with show bosses.

