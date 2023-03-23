Gwen Stefani shares intimate beach video with Blake Shelton from secluded 1,300-acre ranch The Voice stars own a home in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani gave her fans a rare glimpse inside her private life with her husband Blake Shelton after they returned to their secluded home in Oklahoma.

The GXVE Beauty founder took to TikTok to share a video of the couple enjoying some quality time together on their 1,300-acre ranch, and revealed in the process that their land includes a private beach! Check it out in the video below.

In the clip, Gwen films herself and Blake in the rearview mirror of their truck as they drive through some trees.

It then cuts to Gwen running on the sand alongside a creek before she turns back to the camera and flashes some peace signs while smiling. She ends the clip with some photos of her and Blake embracing.

The No Doubt singer and Blake typically spend the majority of their time together in Los Angeles but spent several months at the country star's rustic retreat during the coronavirus pandemic, along with Gwen's three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

The couple has given fans several glimpses inside the sprawling compound in social media posts. The ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, as well as a horse barn and a home with four bedrooms.

Gwen and Blake own a 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma

Photos shared by Gwen and Blake have mainly showcased two areas of the property – the living room and dining room. The living room has vaulted ceilings with white wood paneling on the walls and a huge chandelier hanging in the middle of the ceiling.

The living area has rattan-framed sofas with cream cushions surrounding a matching coffee table, with a television mounted on the wall opposite. Adding some personal touches to the room is a series of family photos that hang on the wall behind the bar.

The couple even married on the ranch

The dining room also features the same wooden paneling on the walls and ceilings and has windows offering views out to the ranch's sprawling grounds.

A long dining table sits in the middle of the room surrounded by cream-cushioned chairs, and a bright green parrot statue sits in one corner next to the window.

The couple's main home is a $14 million house in Encino, California, which they purchased in May 2020.

