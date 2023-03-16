Blake Shelton details moment with Gwen Stefani which caused him to almost 'pass out' The Voice star and No Doubt singer wed in 2021

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been happily married since 2021 after meeting each other when they were both coaches on The Voice.

Even though Blake is a successful country singer, he recently admitted that he often forgets Gwen is a huge international star and he has been blown away by her on more than one occasion – including when just the sight of her caused him to almost pass out.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fairytale love story

Loading the player...

"I forget, every day, that she's 'Gwen Stefani'," he told People. "It's not until moments like yesterday when she came out of the dressing room, she looked… I literally almost fainted when I saw her.

"It's those reminders that she's this icon, like if I bring her out on stage with me to sing or I go to one of her shows, it's not until those moments that I go, 'I forgot that you're this international icon, superstar, everything cool that you could possibly be.'"

SEE: Gwen Stefani sparks emotional reaction from fans with unexpected baby photos

MORE: Gwen Stefani twins with rarely seen family member in gorgeous new photo

Sharing a rare insight into their relationship, Blake added: "To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and that I lean on in my personal life and that's all really that matters.

Blake and Gwen met on The Voice in 2014

"The thing with Gwen, the relationship we have, it's so natural and so normal to both of us that that's the only weird thing about it. This feels like the most normal, easiest thing I've ever been a part of in my life."

Blake admitted that he was so sure their relationship would succeed, it was just a matter of when, not if, he would propose.

"It got to a point quickly with Gwen and I's relationship, there was never a time when I thought, 'Well, I wonder if this doesn't work out…' that never really crossed my mind."

Gwen and Blake married in 2021

He continued: "I don't think it did with her either. It was just a matter of me deciding when I wanted to go and get a ring and ask her to marry me."

Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015 and following a five-year relationship, they got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma home.

"Just knowing that you're married, for me, it literally makes me feel settled," Blake said. "But nothing's really changed, I guess it's just more of a state of mind."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.