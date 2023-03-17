Gwen Stefani stuns in edgy string bikini as she teases long-awaited reveal Mrs Blake Shelton is dropping something soon...

Gwen Stefani dropped some long-awaited news on Thursday – and she did so in a very iconic look.

The former No Doubt singer took to Instagram to share a throwback of her at the 1998 MTV Awards rocking a stunning furry blue bikini top with bright blue hair and decorative gems around her eyes. The trip down memory lane was in honor of a new product launch for Gwen's GXVE Beauty cosmetics line – eye paints.

Alongside throwback photos of the singer, there were also two of her in present-day modeling one of her new paints in a metallic blue hue, dubbed 1998, which was winged out for a classic Gwen cat-eye.

Fans have been speculating for a while that something new was coming to GXVE after Gwen shared a few teasing posts on Instagram, and they were right as the launch date is so soon!

Captioning the photos, the post read: "1998 Inspired by @gwenstefani's iconic look at the 1998 MTV awards. Mark your calendars! Coming 3.20 to @sephora, #sephoraatkohls & gxvebeauty.com."

Gwen's iconic look is the inspiration behind her new blue eye paint

Excited by the big reveal, Gwen's followers were quick to comment on the news, with one responding: "I have loved this look since I was a little girl, I’m so excited."

A second said: "I need her eye look on me noooowww!!!! I gotta do this." A third added: "When you just keep getting more beautiful with every decade! And what a gorgeous example of self-love and inspiration."

Gwen's latest launch comes soon after she celebrated the first anniversary of GXVE by sharing some adorable baby photos alongside images with her "GXVE community".

GXVE includes lip glosses, lipsticks, and a recently launched mascara

The caption on the post read: "1 year ago today GXVE was born. Where performance meets play — we created high-payoff, artistry-level formulas for makeup lovers who want to express their creativity & individuality through makeup.

"For those who love to experiment, play, then wash it all off and start again. For those who aren't afraid to turn up the volume. Thank you to our community for an incredible year - we can't wait for what's to come."

