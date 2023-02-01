Gwen Stefani reveals huge glam room inside $13m family mansion The Voice star lives with husband Blake Shelton and her three children

Gwen Stefani has a fabulously eclectic sense of style – which can also be seen in her $13 million LA mansion which is filled with wild interiors.

The GXVE Beauty founder and her family – husband Blake Shelton and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – divide their time between the couple's Los Angeles home and Oklahoma ranch, and the former is a world of color.

One room that Gwen recently shared a peek inside, which you can watch in the video below, appears to be her very own at-home glam room – and it's huge!

Gwen shared a video of herself using her makeup brand's new mascara on her son Kingston's girlfriend, Lola. While there's no denying the teenager's makeup looked flawless, it was the location of the makeover that really caught our eye.

The singer's glam room is fitted with an elaborate chandelier that looks like it has been covered in fringe which hangs from a vaulted, beamed ceiling that is covered in monochrome striped wallpaper.

In the background, a gallery wall featuring black-and-white photos in various shapes and sizes can be seen, alongside a statement sofa covered in black-and-white check fabric and cushions to match.

The main walls appear to be painted a very soft shade of pink which is in contrast to the wooden floors.

Gwen's glam room is covered in celebrity faces

There is also a black electric fireplace encased in white marble, with a flatscreen TV above, that sits in front of a black mirrored coffee table in the center of the room.

By the front door which leads out into the garden, more photos of Hollywood stars, including Marilyn Monroe, hang on the wall.

The room leads out into the pristine garden

Of course, Gwen also has her own glam station, with a pink leather makeup chair, a lighted mirror, and all the beauty products she needs. There also appears to be a small area at the back of the room, which has a breakfast bar and cupboards.

Located in the Encino neighborhood of San Fernando Valley, Gwen's dreamy three-story home has 13,000 square feet of living space, and the couple purchased it for a cool $13 million, according to Dirt.

