Gwyneth Paltrow takes fans inside her lavish $5million Montecito mansion

Nestled amongst the estates of celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow's magnificent Montecito mansion, purchased for nearly $5 million, is nothing short of a spectacle.

The Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder, recently gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her luxurious dwelling, artfully using her favourite spring attire as the perfect excuse.

Upon entering Gwyneth's opulent estate, one is immediately greeted by an imposing gold-framed mirror, a thoughtfully arranged marble shelf, and rich, dark hardwood floors that speak volumes about her impeccable taste.

Off to the side is a fancy, well-stocked cocktail caddy adding a touch of playful sophistication to the grandeur.

In the entranceway, the 'Iron Man' actress was seen donning a casual, blue and white striped shirt, coupled with dark blue denim jeans and an edgy dark motorcycle jacket with buckles on the sleeves.

She beamed with pride as she showed off her fuzzy Birkenstock sandals, perfectly displaying her well-pedicured feet.

The dwelling also houses a vast walk-in closet, transformed from a spacious room, where the entrepreneur posed for a selfie in a white mock-neck blouse and a long pencil skirt. Adding a dash of nerdy chic to her look, she donned aviator glasses.

Last year, Gwyneth gave a tour of the house to Architectural Digest.

© Instagram Gwyneth and Apple are carbon copies of each other

"I think having spent so much time as an ex-pat in Europe, and really falling in love with Georgian proportions, and those kind of details, I really wanted the entryway to feel like its own special room," she said in her house tour, reminiscing about her time in the UK while she was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"And so with the architects, we conceived of having a fireplace, which is something you see a lot in Europe in an entryway, and just gives this really nice feeling of warmth and welcome as you come in," she added.

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow takes selfie with son Moses

Her enthusiasm was palpable as she showcased her favourite room in the house, the powder room.

"It makes me feel very grown-up when I pee in here," she joked. This space features a 'hand-done antiqued mirror' and hand-painted wallpaper, marking it as a truly special place in the mansion.

© Photo: Instagram Gwyneth with her kids Apple and Moses

During the tour, Gwyneth also took fans into her dining room, where she revealed that her longtime friend, interior designer Brigette Romanek, lent her expertise to furnish the room.

The duo, however, 'fought' over a futuristic light fixture that now hangs from the ceiling, which Paltrow now thinks is 'pretty cool and fabulous.'

Gwyneth's kitchen, featuring reclaimed Portuguese tiles, was designed by the New York-based firm Roman and Williams.

"I wanted an open-plan kitchen so I can cook and chat with my kids," she shared, indicating her affection for her two children from her previous marriage to Chris Martin.

In her living room, the mom-of-two humorously dubbed the eclectic mix of styles as 'bonkers in the best way.' She mentioned a marble bar that she doesn't use much recently but assured that "when the time comes, I will heavily utilize her."

