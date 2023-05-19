Watch as Prince Archie sweetly describes the view from Montecito home to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children featured frequently throughout their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and in one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, their son Prince Archie describes the view from their sprawling Montecito estate.

In the adorable moment, the Duchess of Sussex asks her son what he thinks of the view, and his response is so sweet...

WATCH: Archie gives the perfect response to a sunset at home

The camera pans across the vistas when the burning sunset is shining through over the hill. Two palm trees are clearly visible in the shot, and are likely to be the same trees that sold the couple on the property.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan revealed what happened. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

"We did everything we could to get this house," she continued. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

LOOK: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's incredible playdate second home is out of this world

The Sussexes bought the residence in June 2020 after securing a downpayment and a mortgage for it, as Harry explained in his book Spare.

© Photo: Netflix The couple have a home office

The grand house is officially known as the Chateau of Riven Rock and the highlights include a wine cellar, a games room and a his and hers home office where the couple work on their Archewell foundation together.

Outside, the family have 7.38 acres of land with a massive pool, a chicken coop and endless walkways with beautiful flowers.

© Giggster The Sussexes have a dreamy outdoor space

The Sussexes have recently given up the lease on their UK home of Frogmore Cottage which is located in Windsor, so they no longer have an official UK residence. Harry and Meghan raised Archie for the first few months of his life at the property before they made the move to Canada and then Montecito.

RELATED: Doria Ragland pays tribute to grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - did you notice?

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage

The Netflix docuseries also gave fans a look inside their former home including the property's amazing kitchen and beautiful bathroom with free-standing bath.

THROWBACK: Blonde Prince William is all smiles with father King Charles in rare clip at Highgrove House

It's situated in front of an incredible lake and Grade-II listed Frogmore House, where the royals hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.

© Photo: Netflix Dad Harry helps his son Archie take a bath

Now it is vacant, it hasn't been revealed who, if anyone, will move into the property but rumours suggest it could be Prince Andrew, as King Charles is reported to have requested that the Duke leaves his current home, Royal Lodge.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.